Swastika found drawn on bathroom wall at Coast Guard training center in Cape May, New Jersey

The Coast Guard is investigating after a swastika was found drawn on a bathroom wall at the Coast Guard's training center in Cape May, New Jersey.

A spokesperson said Tuesday that the "hate symbol was immediately removed" and the Coast Guard Investigative Service was notified.

"The Coast Guard has always unequivocally condemned and punished the display of hate symbols or imagery associated with intimidation, hatred, or oppression," the Coast Guard said. "Such conduct is incompatible with our core values and has absolutely no place within our Service. We are committed to maintaining a workplace that is safe, professional and respectful for every member of our workforce. Any behavior that undermines these standards will be addressed swiftly and seriously."

Admiral Kevin Lunday, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, traveled to the Training Center Cape May after the symbol was discovered and held a mandatory meeting with nearly 900 recruits and staff members to address the incident.

"Anyone who adheres to or advances hate or extremist ideology – get out. Leave. You don't belong in the United States Coast Guard and we reject you," Admiral Lunday said. "We will not allow anyone to put a stain of hate on our United States Coast Guard. We will not be defined by the cowardly acts, but instead be defined by our unwavering response and our resolve to defeat them."

The Training Center Cape May is the Coast Guard's fifth-largest base and the only accession point for the branch's enlisted workforce.