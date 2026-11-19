A Bucks County, Pennsylvania, woman is preparing to compete in the Philadelphia Marathon this weekend, but what drives her to run isn't the chance to cross the finish line first.

Diana Blanco-Stokes would be the first to tell you running isn't for everyone. At one point, it wasn't for her either. She started six years ago.

"I couldn't run even a half a mile, or a quarter mile for that matter," she said. "I didn't consider myself an athlete, by no means."

Blanco-Stokes' running journey is one that would resonate with many. She started running during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 while she was grieving the loss of her mother-in-law, Mary Stokes.

"My whole entire family of course was depressed, and we were losing our mind inside the house because of COVID," she said. "Through running, I then found myself because it became an outlet to me."

Not only did she find herself in 2020, but she also found a community.

Blanco-Stokes is now one of the leaders of the Swagga House Run Club, which is an organization that promotes mental and physical wellness for Black and Brown communities.

Fast forward to the present day, Blanco-Stokes is now preparing to compete in her fifth Philadelphia Marathon.

"Running for me is not just about the medal. It's, yes, therapeutic, but it also became a purpose to push forward," she said.

Blanco-Stokes will once again run in honor of her mother-in-law, each step a reminder of how running can also help you heal.

The 33rd Philadelphia Marathon Weekend takes place this weekend, starting with the half marathon Saturday before the full marathon Sunday.