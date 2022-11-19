Watch CBS News
22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. 

Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. 

"He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."

Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. 

There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.

