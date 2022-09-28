2 arrested in murder of PnB Rock; identified suspect remains at large

Third suspect remains at large in murder of rapper PnB Rock Third suspect remains at large in murder of rapper PnB Rock 01:01

A woman and a teenage boy has been arrested in the murder of rapper PnB Rock, just hours after the LAPD identified a suspect in the rapper's killing.

(credit: LAPD)

Freddie Lee Trone was identified as a person involved in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen. Police say a minor under the age of 18 arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday morning in Lawndale. Police say he is the son of Trone, who remains at large.

Shauntel Trone, 32, was also arrested in Gardena as an accessory to murder, according to the LAPD. She is married to Trone and is the stepmother of the minor suspect, police said.

The rapper was having lunch at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles on Manchester Avenue with his girlfriend on Sept. 12 when they were robbed and shot. According to the LAPD, the suspect shot PnB Rock and removed some of his property, then demanded his girlfriend's belongings. The suspect took off in a waiting vehicle, police said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Rapper PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo

PnB Rock was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, PnB Rock's girlfriend had posted a geo-tagged to Instagram of them eating at the restaurant just before the shooting. The post has since been deleted, but not before raising questions about the dangers of posting real-time locations on social media, especially after the 2020 murder of rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills.

Trone is considered armed and dangerous, and police say anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information about Trone or the shooting can contact South Bureau Homicide Divisions Detectives Nellie Knight or Matthew Clark at (323) 786-5146.