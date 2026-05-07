Even after turning 108, this Delaware woman has no plans to slow down: "I grow old gracefully"

At 108 years old, Susan Young Browne still works out three times a week, drives herself around town and starts every morning with an exercise routine she's followed for decades.

"You are the spotlight," classmates cheered as Browne walked into a group workout class at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, Delaware, a place she's called home since 1973. Browne is one of the center's very first members.

"I'm over a hundred," Browne said with a smile. "A hundred and eight."

Susan Young Browne CBS Philadelphia

Inside the senior community center, Browne is likely the oldest person in the room — but she has no plans of slowing down. She recently renewed her driver's license through 2033 and says staying active has always been part of her lifestyle.

"When I get up in the morning, I have an exercise routine that I've been doing for the last 20 years," she explained.

Born in 1918 in Houston, Delaware, Browne grew up during segregation and helped her family on a farm without running water or electricity. She later attended Delaware State College for Colored Students, today known as Delaware State University. Browne graduated in 1945 before spending 30 years teaching children across Delaware — including in a one-room schoolhouse.

Susan Young Browne Susan Young Browne

"When I retired and I walked around that classroom for 30 years, I am not going to sit down," Browne said.

Browne is also known for her sharp sense of humor.

"I guess I'm not great material for men," she joked while laughing. "That was enough. I'm not taking care of another man."

She's a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose family still gathers for her famous 7UP pound cake — reserved only for special occasions.

From baking in the kitchen to receiving standing ovations at her 108th birthday celebration that was attended by more than 130 people, including Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, Browne continues to make an impression everywhere she goes.

Susan Young Browne CBS Philadelphia

"I grow old gracefully," she said.

And perhaps the most fitting birthday gift for someone who still drives herself at 108 years old?

Her very own reserved parking spot for drivers over 100.

"Okay, see you later!" Browne said before pulling away behind the wheel once again.