$50k reward offered offered in unsolved murder of Pennsylvania teacher Susan Ledyard

Seven years after Delaware County high school teacher Susan Ledyard's body was recovered from a Wilmington river, her family is partnering with Delaware Crime Stoppers to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Ledyard's body was found by a construction worker in the Brandywine River in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 23, 2019. Delaware's Division of Forensic Science determined Ledyard died from blunt force trauma to the head and drowning, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

As reported by CBS News Philadelphia in 2020, evidence showed that there was a four-hour timeframe between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. that morning where Ledyard's whereabouts remain unknown. Her car was seen leaving her driveway at 3:02 a.m. and her Fitbit confirmed she was still alive at 7 a.m. Her body was discovered in the Brandywine River about 40 minutes later. Her car was located three miles away from where her body was found.

Loved ones said in a statement from Delaware State Police that they are desperate to get justice for her.

"Someone is waking up every day and going to sleep every night knowing they have taken her life and shattered her family," Meg Morrissey-Heinicke, Susan's sister, told CBS News Philadelphia in 2019.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Delaware State Police detective Daniel Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or emailing daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. The state is also welcoming tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.