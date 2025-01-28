Where to find Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX packages that include tickets, airfare and hotel

Birds fans will invade New Orleans over the next two weeks as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome.

Finding tickets, airfare and a hotel for the big game can be a headache, but don't worry, there are plenty of Philadelphia sports groups that handle all of that to make your trip as easy as possible.

RELATED: Who will Jason Kelce root for in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles or his brother Travis?

Here's where Eagles fans can find packages that include tickets, airfare and a hotel for the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch.

Green Legion

If you want to stay on a cruise ship in downtown New Orleans before cheering on the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Green Legion has the package for you.

Green Legion's Eagles Super Bowl package includes staying at the American Serenade Riverboat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans and a tailgate within walking distance of the Superdome.

Philadelphia Eagles fan cheer after the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 26, 2025 in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Commanders 55-23. Getty Images

Eagles Hall of Fame offensive lineman Tra Thomas will also be joining the tailgate, along with two other special guests who haven't been announced.

Green Legion is offering three- and four-night packages. A three-night package with a charter non-stop flight, upper-level game ticket and hotel room costs $11,995 per person for two people or $14,995 for a single person.

Phans of Philly

Phans of Philly says on its website they "only have a few spots left" on their Eagles Super Bowl packages, so you better act fast.

All of the Phans of Philly packages include an upper-level end zone/corner game ticket, but lower-level upgrades are available.

The packages include a stay at the Sheraton New Orleans or The Jung Hotel, which are both located on Canal Street. They're both within walking distance of Bourbon Street, the game and tailgates.

The packages include two tailgating events, which you will get access to for free. Packages also include an open bar, all-you-can-eat gourmet dishes prepared by top celebrity chefs and appearances from active and former NFL players. Eagles Super Bowl LII champ Brent Celek will be at one of the tailgates.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs unveil 2025 Super Bowl jerseys

All of the packages are three nights. A single-person package that includes airfare, a hotel room and ticket costs $16,549.

Philly Sports Trips

Philly Sports Trips is also offering Birds fans a chance to take over New Orleans for the big game.

With Philly Sports Trips, Eagles fans will have two hotels to choose from: the Garden District Hotel or Hotel Provincial. A third hotel offered in packages is already sold out.

The Garden District Hotel is located in the Garden District of the city, which is known for its variety of historic homes and row houses, while the Hotel Provincial is in the French Quarter.

The package also includes a charter flight from Philly to New Orleans and a tailgate party Sunday with local food and drinks, live entertainment and more.

A three-night stay at the Garden District Hotel for one person with a game ticket and flight would cost $17,299.

Eagles, On Location

The Eagles and On Location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL, have also launched Super Bowl ticket packages that include airfare and a hotel room.

As of this writing, all-inclusive packages that include airfare have fewer than 50 seats remaining. The cheapest inclusive package costs $11,455. They also have multiple hotel options and other ticket packages that don't include hotel or airfare.