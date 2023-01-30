Looking to score Super Bowl LVII tickets? Here are tips to avoid scams.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia is painted Eagles green after the Birds clinched their Super Bowl LVII berth with a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs await in Arizona for the big game.

It's a ticket all Eagles fans would love to score, but how far would they go? The quick answer is just about anything.

"Whatever it took, whatever it took," Eagles fan Scott Oliver, from Ontario, said. "Wouldn't be much I wouldn't do."

According to the travel app Hopper, searchers for flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix are up 169%.

Eagles fans CBS Philadelphia spoke with Monday said they're counting down the hours until the Super Bowl.

"Those NFC championship tickets were so much fun," Chelsea Davis said, " but the Super Bowl would be next level."

From Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship game to the Art Museum steps, Eagles fans Brandie Warren and her two sons, Archer and Atlas, are taking in the sites before heading back home to Dallas.

"All that energy. You can't explain it until you experience that," Warren said.

When asked what they'd do to score Super Bowl tickets, Warren joked that she would "give the kids away."

"We're not giving anybody away," Warren said.

For fans looking to head to Arizona for the big game, there are tips and tricks to avoid scams.

"We're seeing just as strong as if not more demand for this year in Phoenix than we did in Minneapolis," Brian Wilder, chief experience officer of On Location, said.

On Location is offering official Super Bowl tickets and fan packages as a partner with the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL. Their advice is to place an order soon.

"There's a lot of marketplaces out there," Wilder said. "There's a lot of tickets being sold speculatively. That's one of the reasons the NFL wanted to have an official partnership."

For fans shopping around for Super Bowl tickets, the Better Business Bureau serving metropolitan Washington, D.C. and eastern Pennsylvania are offering these tips to avoid being scammed.

Research refund and delivery policies

Try to only use cred cards – this provides protection if the tickets are fake

Do your research – check out the company on the BBB

Check the validity of the tickets with the venue

Don't use third-party payment apps (Venmo, CashApp or Zelle) or use debit cards

"During really big events, exciting times like this," Ben Breit, director of press and safety for Airbnb, said, "the bad guys come out of the woodwork."

Breit says there are hundreds of listing in and around Glendale, Arizona, for the upcoming Super Bowl showdown through Airbnb.

He does, however, warn Eagles fans of third-party scammers.

"What we increasingly see are people who mock up fake sites that they want you to think is Airbnb," Breit said. "As long as you're staying on our platform, booking on our platform and paying on our platform, because we handle all payments, you're protected."

The Warren family isn't alone in thinking about what they'd do for a trip to Arizona in less than two weeks.

"I would definitely do a split right now," Davis said.

Split or not, Davis says she doesn't think a trip to Arizona is in her future. Neither does the Warren family.

"I looked just to see and based on what I saw online," Warren said, "it's a far, far away dream."

"We're probably going to have the Super Bowl party at our house," Davis said, "or make my mom have it at her house."

Tickets, according to Vivid Seats, are averaging $8,300. Just to get in, the ticket exchange notes, starts at $4,832.

Birds fan Ryan West, visiting from Houston, says he'll do just about anything -- even with that price.

"They're $4,800 for nosebleeds," West said. "I may max out my credit cards because have to win to make Cowboys fans upset a whole other year so they can cry."

The biggest piece of advice across the board for Eagles fans looking to head to the Super Bowl, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.