Super Bowl LVII: Busy day at the Eagles Pro Shop

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles Pro Shop at the Linc is busy this weekend with fans buying up gear before Sunday's game!

CBS News Philadelphia saw shoppers up and down the aisles of the store Saturday snagging jerseys, T-shirts and other clothes.

The Pro Shop just got in more Super Bowl items within the last day or two.

If you can't make it out to the stadium, there's also a Pro Shop location in Cherry Hill off of Route 70 where you can get gear Saturday night and Sunday.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 6:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

