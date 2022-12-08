Phillies make Turner signing official, reveal jersey number

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner is officially a Philadelphia Phillie for the next 11 years. The Phillies on Thursday morning announced Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract.

The Phillies will introduce Turner at a news conference at Citizens Bank Park at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Turner will wear No. 7 with the Phillies.

The 29-year-old wore No. 6 with the Los Angeles Dodgers but wore 7 with the Washington Nationals. No Phillie has worn No. 6 since Ryan Howard.

Thirty-four players have worn No. 7 in franchise history.

The last Phillie to wear No. 7? Johan Camargo last season.

Last season with the Dodgers, Turner slashed .298/.343/.466 with 121 OPS+ and 128 Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), meaning his OPS was 21 percent better than average and his Weighted Runs Created were 28 percent better than average. He hit 21 home runs, set a career high with 100 RBIs and stole 27 bases.

Turner brings a combination of power and speed, having finished his age-29 season in the 99th percentile in spring speed, according to Statcast. He's finished no worse than seventh in the majors in sprint speed since he made his MLB debut in 2015.

He's a career .302 hitter who won the National League batting title in 2021 after hitting .328. Since 2019, Turner is hitting .311/.361/.509 with 131 OPS+, 80 home runs and 106 stolen bases.

Philadelphia reportedly has also signed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and relief pitcher Matt Strahm.

Walker's and Strahm's contracts are pending physicals.