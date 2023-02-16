Kansas City Chiefs flag up in Pennsylvania governor's office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) - In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro made good on his Super Bowl bet.

"As I have been sitting behind this desk today, I've had to look at that," Shapiro said as he pointed at a Kansas City Chiefs flag hanging in his office. "That Kansas City Chiefs flag signed by Governor Parson of Missouri and myself, and I bet him that if the Chiefs won I would fly that flag in the governor's office today."

Shapiro also had to send cheesesteaks, soft pretzels and donuts to the governor of Kansas.

He says he hopes to see an Eagles-Steelers Super Bowl next year.

