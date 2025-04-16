Thursday in the Philadelphia region starts chilly, but it will be sunny and less windy. Here's the forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region starts cold, but warmer weather is on the way

Thursday in the Philadelphia region starts cold, but warmer weather is on the way

Thursday morning will start a bit on the cold side with widespread temps in the 30s, cold enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issue a frost advisory around the Philadelphia region.

Temps will warm rather quickly, though, with mid-60s by the afternoon. In addition to the warmer temps, the sky will be completely sun-filled, and winds will be noticeably lighter. Still, it will be a touch breezy, but a far cry from the windy weather we've dealt with this week.

Friday is even nicer under mostly sunny skies with temps in the low 70s. Plan to fire up those grills! Great outdoor weather is expected.

As for the weekend, the NEXT Weather Team has made a few adjustments as the forecast models come a bit more in line.

First, on Saturday, we've taken out the chance for any rain until late in the evening. Your daytime hours, and even into the evening, should be dry and even warmer than Friday. We will likely jump into the low 80s on Saturday.

Saturday night could bring a few storms as the cold front crosses, however, it may stall out near our area, meaning more clouds are expected on your Easter Sunday as well as a few light showers. The temps, however, look to now be in the 70s vs. the 60s, so much more comfortable to hunt for those eggs or head out to your morning church services.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for regular updates to the holiday week forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny and less breezy. High of 64, low of 39.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. High of 72, low of 44.

Saturday: Warm, trending dry. High of 82, low of 60.

Sunday: Clouds, stray showers for Easter? High of 74, low of 63.

Monday: Cloudy, cooler. High of 64, low of 53.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 68, low of 49.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 72, low of 50.

