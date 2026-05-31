Mostly sunny, seasonably warm Sunday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

After a windy start to the weekend, we're seeing those gusts finally subside overnight and into Sunday. It will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40's away from the city and 50 in Philadelphia.

Sunday, we return to seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Consider this weekend as Mother Nature's apology for a dismal and wet Memorial Day weekend.

Perfect weather to get out in the yard and do some planting, or tackle that garage cleanout you've been putting off. Also, nice clear skies to check out the full Blue Moon Saturday night/Sunday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT Weather changes

How about a quiet and seasonable week for a change. This first week of June will feature a mix of sun and clouds most days with limited rain chances. Highs will bounce from the mid-70's to near 80 much of the week.

By Friday we will have a significant warm-up and will be pushing 90 once again.

At this time, next weekend looks very warm to hot, with a few chances for some isolated showers and maybe a storm early in the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 78, low 50.

Monday: Partyl Cloudy. High 79, low 59.

Tuesday: A late storm? High 78, low 53.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 83, low 55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 88, low 58.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 89, low 64.

Saturday: Isolated clouds or two. High 90, low 69.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast