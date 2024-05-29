Sunny start in Philadelphia Wednesday, but some passing storms possible this afternoon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday starts out with lots of sunshine across the Delaware Valley and high temperatures near 78 degrees.
A few passing afternoon and evening showers are possible later in the day, and while severe weather isn't expected with these storms, a few rumbles of thunder and brief downpours are possible.
Looking at timing, skies will start to cloud up around 2 p.m. in Philadelphia. Around 5-6 p.m. is when we can expect a few showers to start popping up as well. The city could get a few rumbles of thunder, but Delaware and the Jersey Shore appear to have the greatest chance of seeing more thunder, lightning and heavier downpours by about 7:30-8 p.m.
A few shower chances linger overnight and into Thursday morning, and there's a chance for a sprinkle of a few clouds, but generally the rest of the day will be warm and sunny.
The humidity levels, despite the chance for rain, will remain low through the end of the week. Heading into the weekend we're looking at a stunning stretch of weather with several sunny days and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.
7-day forecast
Wednesday: High of 78, PM shower, storms
Thursday: High of 75, low of 58, sunny and cooler
Friday: High of 78, low of 55, beautiful day!
Saturday: High of 82, low of 56, sunny start to June
Sunday: High of 84, low of 58, warm and sunny
Monday: High of 79, low of 65, some sun and a shower
Tuesday: High of 84, low of 66, chance for a thunderstorm