Sunny start in Philadelphia Wednesday, but some passing storms possible this afternoon

Sunny first half of the day in Philadelphia Wednesday, passing storms possible this afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday starts out with lots of sunshine across the Delaware Valley and high temperatures near 78 degrees.

A few passing afternoon and evening showers are possible later in the day, and while severe weather isn't expected with these storms, a few rumbles of thunder and brief downpours are possible.

Hourly planner, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Looking at timing, skies will start to cloud up around 2 p.m. in Philadelphia. Around 5-6 p.m. is when we can expect a few showers to start popping up as well. The city could get a few rumbles of thunder, but Delaware and the Jersey Shore appear to have the greatest chance of seeing more thunder, lightning and heavier downpours by about 7:30-8 p.m.

Radar for Wednesday night CBS Philadelphia

A few shower chances linger overnight and into Thursday morning, and there's a chance for a sprinkle of a few clouds, but generally the rest of the day will be warm and sunny.

The humidity levels, despite the chance for rain, will remain low through the end of the week. Heading into the weekend we're looking at a stunning stretch of weather with several sunny days and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 78, PM shower, storms

Thursday: High of 75, low of 58, sunny and cooler

Friday: High of 78, low of 55, beautiful day!

Saturday: High of 82, low of 56, sunny start to June

Sunday: High of 84, low of 58, warm and sunny

Monday: High of 79, low of 65, some sun and a shower

Tuesday: High of 84, low of 66, chance for a thunderstorm