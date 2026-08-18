Sunny, nice Wednesday in Philadelphia region, tracking storms Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice, warm, not-too-humid summer day in the Philadelphia region. It will be a great day for the pools, beaches and any other summer plans.

Dew point temps are forecast to be in the mid-to-low 60s, which is really just a touch of humidity. Be sure to get out and enjoy. Don't forget your sunglasses; no need for an umbrella.

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NEXT big weather changes

Our next big weather change arrives Thursday as showers and thunderstorms become more likely.

Thursday looks increasingly unsettled, with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms as our next front pushes through, mainly during the first half of the day.

It's looking like the opposite of what normally happens this time of year, with afternoon and evening storms being the general rule.

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Plan for the potential of showers during the morning commute, with less of a chance for evening showers.

It's not out of the question, but the greatest impact time around the region will likely be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some storms could be strong, especially south of the city, so we will be watching the setup carefully as we get closer.

Friday looks pretty quiet before another disturbance brings shower chances Saturday and Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High 90, Low 70

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 81, Low 73

Friday: Partly sunny. High 84, Low 68

Saturday: Showers likely. High 81, Low 70

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 83, Low 70

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 66

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High 82, Low 65

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Hourly Forecast

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