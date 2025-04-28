Sunny Monday in Philadelphia region; summer-like conditions on the way. Here's the weather forecast.
On Monday, we head back to the 70s under sunny skies in the Philadelphia region. The summer-like conditions will return Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
A weak front will drop through the region late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, and high temperatures will drop a few degrees to near 80 on Wednesday.
May begins on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.
Friday is our next chance of rain.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Monday: Sunny skies. High of 77, low of 49.
Tuesday: Bright & sunny. High of 83, low of 53.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 83, low of 67.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. High of 74, low of 55.
Friday: Chance of storms. High of 82, low of 60.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 71, low of 61.
Sunday: Bright skies. High of 68, low of 50.
