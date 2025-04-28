Watch CBS News
Sunny Monday in Philadelphia region; summer-like conditions on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

By Andrew Kozak

Mostly sunny, warmer Monday in Philadelphia region
On Monday, we head back to the 70s under sunny skies in the Philadelphia region. The summer-like conditions will return Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

A weak front will drop through the region late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, and high temperatures will drop a few degrees to near 80 on Wednesday.

May begins on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Friday is our next chance of rain.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny skies. High of 77, low of 49.

Tuesday: Bright & sunny. High of 83, low of 53.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 83, low of 67. 

Thursday: Increasing clouds. High of 74, low of 55.

Friday: Chance of storms. High of 82, low of 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 71, low of 61.

Sunday: Bright skies. High of 68, low of 50.

