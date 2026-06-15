Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunny, cooler, less humid Monday in the Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
Read Full Bio
Andrew Kozak

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

After a stormy Sunday, the Philadelphia area can expect skies to open up quickly as we start a new work week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies meet and greet us on Monday. 

It'll be a lot less humid, with highs in the 70s around the suburbs, mountains and shore points; low 80s in the city of Philadelphia. Winds will be light and out of the northwest.

High temps the next 10 days will be in the 80s, except for a high of 92 on Thursday
CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

We start the week with a refreshing change as cooler and drier conditions arrive on northwest winds with highs in the upper 70s under sunny skies.

By Wednesday and Thursday, another NEXT Weather Alert may be needed as a strong storm system crosses the area, bringing another chance of severe weather, especially Thursday night.

Summer officially begins in a week on Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m.

7-day forecast

z-7-day-pm-1.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny and calm. High 81, low 68.

Tuesday: Beautiful skies. High 81, low 60.

Wednesday: Maybe a rumble? High 83, low 62.

Thursday: Gusty storms. High 92, low 70.

Friday: Scattered showers. High 85, low 72.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 86, low 67.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 65.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue