Sunny, cooler, less humid Monday in the Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

After a stormy Sunday, the Philadelphia area can expect skies to open up quickly as we start a new work week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies meet and greet us on Monday.

It'll be a lot less humid, with highs in the 70s around the suburbs, mountains and shore points; low 80s in the city of Philadelphia. Winds will be light and out of the northwest.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

We start the week with a refreshing change as cooler and drier conditions arrive on northwest winds with highs in the upper 70s under sunny skies.

By Wednesday and Thursday, another NEXT Weather Alert may be needed as a strong storm system crosses the area, bringing another chance of severe weather, especially Thursday night.

Summer officially begins in a week on Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny and calm. High 81, low 68.

Tuesday: Beautiful skies. High 81, low 60.

Wednesday: Maybe a rumble? High 83, low 62.

Thursday: Gusty storms. High 92, low 70.

Friday: Scattered showers. High 85, low 72.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 86, low 67.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 65.