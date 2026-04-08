Pennsylvania students get up-close look at consequences of distracted driving with mock crash scene

Distracted driving causes an estimated 60% of crashes involving teenage drivers. High school students in Delaware County on Tuesday got a close-up view of the possible consequences.

A mock crash demonstration at Sun Valley High School in Aston aimed to raise student awareness ahead of prom season, when teen driving risks are a big concern.

Juniors and seniors played out the scene as crash victims, complete with makeup for blood and other injuries.

"There's a big element of reality to something like this," student Jonathan Michael said.

This crash aftermath simulation, which includes a full emergency response, is designed to demonstrate the consequences of impaired and distracted driving. The mock injuries include a fatality, with a hearse arriving on the scene.

"We want to give our students an opportunity to think in advance before they make poor decisions," Dean of Students John Moletteri said.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for 15- to 18-year-olds in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More than 2,500 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers in 2022.

In this reenactment, a driver is impaired and arrested for driving under the influence.

"Proms are happening starting next week. Kids are going to be going off into the summer where they have more time on their hands," Moletteri said. "So we want to have this in their memory before they make those bad decisions."

Officials say distractions come in many forms, including texting, talking, eating and anything else that takes your eyes and attention off the road.

"I hope we put the fear of God into people to not drink and drive or do anything stupid behind the wheel," student actor John Tittermary said.

Just a few seconds of distraction can bring a lifetime of hardships and heartbreak.

Experts say there are a few ways to help prevent distracted driving, including enabling the "do not disturb while driving" feature on smartphones and limiting the number of passengers.