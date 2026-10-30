Student-athletes at Pennsylvania high school celebrate teachers who made a difference for them

Fifteen seniors on the cheerleading squad at Sun Valley High School in Aston, Pennsylvania, walked from classroom to classroom Wednesday morning, thanking the teachers and staff members who have made a lasting impact on their lives.

Kiara Jones, 17, surprised her personal finance teacher Kate Bigelow with a shirt and a golden ticket to Friday's football game, which is senior night, prompting applause from classmates.

"She's a very good teacher, and if I need help with a topic, she would teach me how to do it," Kiara said. "She always wants to see everyone succeed, too."

The morning was filled with hugs, smiles and emotional moments as students recognized the people who supported them throughout high school.

Senior Abigail Falcone became teary-eyed as she thanked teacher Joseph Kochersperger.

"He has been there for me the past four years," Abigail said. "I visit him before homeroom every day. He's made such a huge impact on me."

Kochersperger said he has watched Falcone grow from a timid freshman into a confident senior who is ready to make her own impact on the world.

"She's a great student and a great person, so it means a lot to me that I could make a difference in her life," Kochersperger said.

For teacher Maddie Starinieri, the gesture came at a welcome time.

"It just made my whole day," Starinieri said. "It made my whole week. It's been a rough week, so it's touching."

The students' appreciation extended beyond the classroom. Senior Jack Abate surprised head custodian Joseph Burch, whom he called "the best custodian ever."

Burch said it was an honor to inspire Jack.

The tribute followed a similar gesture by Sun Valley's football team, which distributed jerseys to teachers on Oct. 7.

For Bigelow, the students' thoughtfulness was a reminder of the rewards of teaching.

"It's a lot of hard work — I'm going to cry — it's a lot of hard work, but it just brings so much joy to my life right now," Bigelow said.

As graduation approaches, the seniors are finding ways to give back to the people who helped make their high school years meaningful.