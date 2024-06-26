1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Summerdale, Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday evening left one man dead and another man injured, police said.

Police responded to the area of Foulkrod and Langdon streets in Summerdale around 5:41 p.m. and they said a male was shot multiple times throughout his body and a 67-year-old man was shot once in his left arm.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead a little after 6 p.m. The 67-year-old was listed in stable condition, police said.

Both were taken to Albert Einstein Hospital by medics.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. The Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.