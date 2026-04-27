Summer jobs, camps and more available for Philadelphia youth in 2026

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said she is making it easier for young people, parents and guardians to find safe and enriching activities this summer.

Parker and other city officials on Monday afternoon announced details of the effort called "It's a Summer Thing" for 2026, which includes more than 130 summer camps,150 rec centers with hundreds of free activities, 200 play streets and an estimated 10,000 summer jobs across the city.

"Summer should never be a season where our children are left behind. It should be a season where they are engaged, supported, and quite frankly, inspired," Parker said during the press conference.

Young people ages 12 to 24 can sign up for the career-connected learning program, which offers work-based experiences that teach them about careers.

The deadline to apply on the Philadelphia city website is April 30.