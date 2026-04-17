Mild Saturday before rain, cooler weather moves into Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Saturday will be a better day to be outside, although some places closer to the shore will be a bit chilly under cloud cover.

You may need a light jacket if heading out. Otherwise 60s and 70s, dry weather until the evening when our next weather maker arrives. Be sure to pick up anything outside you don't want to get wet.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The next significant weather change arrives Saturday night and brings showers, wind, and considerably cooler temps during the day on Sunday. Sunday will be breezy and much cooler, with showers likely and possible thunderstorms.

Highs will be in the 50s. At this point severe weather chances are low but with all cold fronts we'll continue to monitor.

CBS News Philadelphia

Get ready for significant changes. Monday's highs only in the 50s and possible frost or freeze advisories by Tuesday morning with lows in the mid-30s, which is the average low in early December.

Don't put the jackets too far away!

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 68, low 56.

Sunday: Rainy and colder. High 58, low 55.

Monday: Much colder. High 53, low 40.

Tuesday: Cold morning. High 57, low 33.

Wednesday: Nice day. High 75, low 49.

Thursday: Mild. High 72, low 51.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 75, low 50.

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