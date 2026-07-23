Submit Your Consumer Complaint

Do you have a money question, consumer issue, or a scam story you want to share? CBS News Philadelphia consumer investigative reporter Josh Sidorowicz is in your corner, getting answers and finding solutions to protect your wallet. Send us your story idea by filling out the submission form below.

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