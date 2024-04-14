Cherry Blossoms leave visitors in awe as thousands attend annual festival at Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2024 Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia once again attracted thousands on Sunday.

Visitors marveled at the beautiful pink and white blossoms that have become the highlight of the spring season

Thousands of people are drawn to Fairmont Park every year to see the cherry blossoms and every time visitors are left in awe.

For many, the delicate pink and white blossoms were truly something special to see.

"They're just beautiful," said Tempie Joyner, who came to the park to see the blossoms for the first time.

"They are so fluffy. They're so cheerful," Mary Gilbert, who also visited the park for the first time, said.

Isabella Argenton said the cherry blossom festival was memorable, not only because of the blossoms but because it's her birthday. She said seeing the trees made it one to remember.

"They are different. The color is different. It's so bright. It's beautiful," she said.

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia allowed visitors to not only check out the beautiful cherry trees but also get a taste of Japanese culture while shopping at various vendors.

Joyner is already looking forward to next year.

"I love the people. It's all kinds of people out here. Everyone is pleasant," she said. "The people and how they dress. They really go out for this festival. I just love it."