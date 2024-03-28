Philadelphia's cherry blossoms reaching peak bloom earlier than usual

Some of Philadelphia's cherry blossoms are reaching peak bloom earlier than usual

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's cherry blossom season is coming into full bloom, and this year, that's happening earlier than usual.

And Vince Marrocco, Director of Horticulture at the Morris Arboretum and Gardens, can't wait until the hundreds of cherry trees reach full bloom.

"We're expecting the peak bloom here to be late March, early April, which is one of the earliest peak blooms we've ever had," he said. "We are about two to three weeks earlier than we would normally be for our cherry season."

That's a first for Marrocco during his more than 30 years at Morris. One of the first species to bloom on the grounds there is the Okame, and it's already dazzling.

"In a dull, gray winter landscape, they really call attention to themselves," Marrocco said.

Cherry blossom season is completely weather dependent. It was one of the warmest starts to the month of March. Philadelphia also had the ninth warmest winter on record.

But along with an early bloom comes concern when temperatures dip back down below freezing. Last week's cold snap worried horticulturists, but Marrocco says the blooms at Morris were not damaged.

"We just squeaked by here in Chestnut Hill," he said.

Cherry blossoms along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

The same goes for the cherry trees along the Schuylkill River and elsewhere in Fairmount Park. Those famous Yoshino cherries are peaking this week. They are expected to be in full bloom by the weekend. But don't worry if you can't get out to soak in their splendor right away.

"There's many different kinds of cherry tree species that are scattered all around the city," said Sandi Polyakov, Garden Curator and Director of Preservation at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center. "So, it's different locations and different species. Not all of those trees will bloom at the same time. There will be different trees that are blooming in a week from now or a week from then. So, you really have a three week window to enjoy it."

The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden is open for the season just in time. It is also preparing for the Cherry Blossom Festival. The centerpiece event is set for April 13 and 14.

"You can experience Japan here, you don't need to go to Japan," Kazumi Teune, Executive Director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, said. "We have food, we have music, drumming, tea ceremony, origami making, and a unique thing - is a calligrapher from Japan will be here to demonstrate Japanese calligraphy on the spot."

The festival is a celebration of Japanese culture and that country's gift of cherry trees to Philly back in 1926.

Despite the early start to the season, organizers still expect plenty of cherry trees to be in bloom at festival time. After all, some species bloom in May.

But past peak has its beauty, too.

"When the petals start falling off the trees, that's such a magical moment," Polyakov said.