Chef serving wagyu beef cheesesteaks at Philadelphia's Cherry Blossom Festival The 2024 Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival in Philadelphia is a celebration of cherry blossoms, of course, but also all things Japanese culture. That includes wagyu beef, which has its origins in Japan. CBS News Philadelphia's Ross DiMattei talked to Gregorio Fierro, culinary director of Wagyu Sommelier, to talk about what makes this cut of beef so special, and how you can try it at the festival.