Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Fairmount Park this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for something to do this weekend? The Philadelphia's Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off this Friday at the Horticulture Center and Centennial Arboretum in West Fairmount Park.

The festival highlights Japanese culture with a variety of events and blooming cherry blossom trees.

Admission to the festival is free to the public and non-ticketed. Attendees can pay "what you wish" to support the Japan American Society of Greater Philadelphia. Donors will be entered into a raffle to win select prizes, including roundtrip tickets to Japan.

The annual spring celebration is hosted by the Japan AMERICA Society of Greater Philadelphia and Subaru Of America, Inc.

The festival runs through Sunday, April 16.

Additional events will be held throughout April at different venues, including a film retrospective at Lightbox Film Center, cultural demonstrations, sushi classes, and seminars. For more information, click here.