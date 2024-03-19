Cherry blossoms in Philadelphia: Where and when to see peak bloom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the first but often fleeting signs that spring has sprung are pink and white cherry tree blossoms.

While the cherry trees have already reached peak bloom in Washington, D.C., they haven't popped just yet here in Philadelphia.

So if you love taking time to stop and enjoy the blooms, here's what you should know about cherry blossom season before it ends.

When is peak bloom for cherry blossoms in Philadelphia?

According to Anthony Aiello, associate director of collections at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, peak bloom "generally refers to the height of bloom for Yoshino cherries (Prunus x yedoensis)." It's how the National Park Service determines peak bloom around the Tidal Basin, which recently hit its earliest record peak in at least 20 years.

While the NPS initially predicted peak bloom in Washington, D.C. would happen between March 23 and 26, the agency posted on social media on Sunday, March 17 that peak bloom had arrived.

Aiello told CBS Philadelphia that based on what's happening in D.C. and the local 10-day forecast, peak bloom is likely in Philadelphia between March 27 and April 2.

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia has a similar timeline, and predicts peak bloom will happen around the first week of April.

Where can I see the cherry blossoms?

Morris Arboretum and Gardens



Seventy-five varieties of cherry trees can be found around the grounds at the Morris Arboretum and Gardens in Philadelphia. The trees bloom from mid-March until mid-April in different phases. In March, you can start to see the okame flowering cherry tree's bright pink flowers. Then in April, the arboretum says visitors will find the extremely fragrant yoshino cherry trees in bloom.

You can map your path to see the cherry trees at the Morris Arboretum and Gardens using their online map, which outlines where you'll find cherry trees along the grounds and when they're expected to bloom.

Admission to the arboretum costs $20 for adults 17 and older, $10 for kids 3-17, $18 for seniors 65 and over. Children younger than 3 enter for free.

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center

The Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center reopens for the season on Wednesday, March 20. Designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura, the center opened in West Fairmount Park in 1958.

In 1926, the Japanese government gave 1,600 flower trees, including cherry trees, to Philadelphia to honor the 150th anniversary of American independence. More than 70 years later, the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia began a 10-year planting campaign to plant another 1,000 trees, which was completed in 2007.

Cherry trees at the horticultural center are from this campaign and the original 1926 plantings.

Timed tickets are required for the gardens and can be purchased online up to four weeks in advance.

Along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive

Cherry trees are planted along West River/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from south of Montgomery Drive north to Falls Bridge, along Kelly Drive, north of Boathouse Row along the river, at the Belmont Plateau along Belmont Mansion Drive, and along Lansdowne Drive behind Memorial Hall.

Philadelphia Art Museum

You can check the cherry blossoms and several iconic Philly landmarks off your list at the Philadelphia Art Museum. Cherry trees are located between the museum and waterworks along the river.

Longwood Gardens

If you're looking to get out of the city, you can see cherry blossoms and a wide variety of other flowers and plants at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. According to their website, the cherry trees aren't in bloom just yet, but you can track the latest blooms on their website.

Timed admission tickets are required for visitors, but not necessary for members. Tickets are $25 for people 19 and older, $13 for kids 5-18 and $22 for seniors 65 and up. Children under four can enter for free, and there are discounts available for college students, active military members and veterans and SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS cardholders.

Want even more options for cherry blossom viewing? Check out this list from Visit Philadelphia for additional places to find cherry trees.

When is the Philadelphia Cherry Blossom Festival?

Programs for the 2024 Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, which is organized by Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, begin on Sunday, March 24 and continue through April 27, but the flagship event for the festival, Sakura Weekend, happens on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Sakura Weekend takes place at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park and is free and open to the public. This year's festival will have a beer garden, music and dance performances and more than a dozen local food and merchandise vendors.