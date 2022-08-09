Study finds it will cost nearly $900 to take family of 4 to Eagles game in 3 years

Study: Cost to go to Eagles game expected to soar over next few years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans have sky-high expectations for the Birds this season, but we have bad news for fans' wallets. A new study shows the cost to go to a game is expected to soar over the next few years.

Betway researched which teams have increased prices the most over the past few years. They have come up with a formula to determine how much going to NFL games will cost in 2025. This includes tickets, parking beverage, food and souvenir costs for a family of four.

In three years, it is estimated that it will cost nearly $900 to take your family to an Eagles game. That's the eighth highest price in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders fans will pay the most. Attending a game is expected to cost them $2,200 per game.

The Los Angeles Chargers game will be the biggest bargain at around $544.