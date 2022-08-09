Watch CBS News
Sports

Study finds it will cost nearly $900 to take family of 4 to Eagles game in 3 years

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Study: Cost to go to Eagles game expected to soar over next few years
Study: Cost to go to Eagles game expected to soar over next few years 01:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans have sky-high expectations for the Birds this season, but we have bad news for fans' wallets. A new study shows the cost to go to a game is expected to soar over the next few years.

Betway researched which teams have increased prices the most over the past few years. They have come up with a formula to determine how much going to NFL games will cost in 2025. This includes tickets, parking beverage, food and souvenir costs for a family of four.

In three years, it is estimated that it will cost nearly $900 to take your family to an Eagles game. That's the eighth highest price in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders fans will pay the most. Attending a game is expected to cost them $2,200 per game.

The Los Angeles Chargers game will be the biggest bargain at around $544.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 10:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.