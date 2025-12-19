Philadelphia students with hearing challenges spread holiday cheer thanks to special technology

There was a special holiday show in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood Friday, where students with hearing challenges performed festive songs with the help of special medical technology.

Preschool students at the Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech in Overbrook were in the school's annual holiday show, "Sounds of the season," Friday afternoon.

"It's a great opportunity for their parents to see all of their hard work and for the community to know that deaf children can listen and talk and sing," Ashley Weaver, Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech. "They use hearing aids, cochlear implants and other assistive technology to access the world of sound around them and develop listening and spoken language skills to have a conversation just like you and I."

Five-year-old Chase Miller, who was born deaf, has had cochlear implants that allow him to hear since he was a baby.

His dad, Anthony Miller, said it wasn't easy at first.

"We just learned day by day how to handle everything and take things as they come," Anthony Miller said.

In addition to learning holiday songs, these students learn a wide range of skills so they can be mainstreamed into traditional schools.

"We love this event because it's an opportunity for our students to highlight their listening and spoken language skills through music," Weaver said.

With songs, celebrating different holiday traditions.

"It's important because they get to show their voices, they can sing and speak and just be themselves," Justine Miller, Chase Miller's mom, said

Learning to live with hearing challenges together and having fun.

"I'm excited about Christmas," Chase said.

The school provides services to about 1,000 children and families every year.