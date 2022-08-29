Students across Philadelphia region return to classrooms for 2022-23 academic year

School District of Philadelphia students head to class for first day

School District of Philadelphia students head to class for first day

School District of Philadelphia students head to class for first day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer vacation is officially over for many students across the Philadelphia region as they headed back to the classroom on Monday morning. Eleven-year-old Maleeya was surprised and "overwhelmed."

Maleeya was a great sport and so was her 6-year-old sister Khole. Charlene Davis invited Eyewitness News into their home to surprise her daughters.

"It's exciting. It'll get them going for the first day of school," Davis said.

But, CBS3 was surprised by Khole's dance moves.

The party didn't stop there. The Davis family was headed to Dunbar Elementary School where the Philadelphia School District rolled out the red carpet to welcome students in Hollywood fashion. And of course, leading the first grade class inside the building was Khole.

The festivities were also a part of the Philadelphia School District's Ring the Bell ceremony where the new superintendent, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, welcomed students and staff.

"We are going to be really focused on life-changing opportunities. For all of our children and families,' Dr. Tony Waltington said.

Maleeya is in the 6th grade and ready to stay focused on the school year.

"If I don't focus on school, what am I going to get in life?" Maleeya said.