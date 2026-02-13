3 men wanted for string of violent South Philadelphia robberies, possibly causing multiple concussions

Police are investigating a string of violent late-night robberies in the Bella Vista and Hawthorne neighborhoods of South Philadelphia, after five assaults over the past month left some victims injured.

Authorities said most of the robberies occurred shortly after midnight and involved three male suspects, often described as wearing all black clothing. In several cases, victims were punched and kicked before their cash, wallets or e-bikes were stolen.

The first incident occured Jan. 17, around 1:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Washington Avenue. Police said three juvenile offenders pushed a victim off an e-bike and fled with it. No weapons were used. The victim reported pain in the left hand and knee.

On Feb. 3, police said three male suspects wearing all black clothing punched and kicked a victim before taking cash just before 12:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Carpenter Street. The victim suffered a possible concussion. 23 hours later, shortly after 11:00 p.m. three male suspects, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, attacked a victim before stealing cash and an e-bike on the 1100 block of South 10th Street. No injuries were reported and no weapons were reported in either robbery.

Then on Feb. 11, about shortly after midnight three male suspects wearing all black clothing — one riding a scooter — stole a wallet containing debit and credit cards and cash on the 1100 block of Annin Street. A black handgun was reported to have been displayed. No injuries were reported.

A day later, just after 12:45 a.m., near 10th and Reed streets, officials said three male suspects, believed to be between 15 and 20 years old and wearing all black clothing, robbed a victim of a wallet containing cash. A handgun was reported during the incident. The victim was punched, kicked and pushed from a bicycle, resulting in a loss of consciousness and a possible concussion.

Investigators said several of the victims riding e-bikes or scooters, include delivery workers.

"It's really concerning. It is really jarring," Josh Silverbauer, a Bella Vista resident, said. "I couldn't believe that this was an area getting hit like that."

Jared Felderman, who also lives in Bella Vista, said delivery riders may be particularly vulnerable.

"They're focused on their next drop," he said. "That's a shame."

On Wednesday, officers increased patrols in the neighborhoods and distributed flyers to residents describing the suspects and urging people to remain alert.

"That's one sure way to deter this kind of thing," Bella Vista resident John Jividen said. "If somebody knows they're being watched, they're not going to try anything."

No arrests have been announced. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.