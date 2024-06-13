Hot, sunny weather in Philadelphia ahead of Friday T-storms and next week's heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a cool night, the high temperature may fall just shy of 90 degrees on Thursday, ahead of a stormy Friday that spurred a NEXT Weather Alert and potential near-record heat next week.

Skies are clear and sunny in Philadelphia with some more clouds at the Jersey Shore.

The humidity is not quite high enough to create dangerous heat index condiions Thursday - temperatures near 90 will feel that way. But it's a different story next week when mid-90s temperatures will combine with high humidity to make it feel like above 100 degrees.

Storms, rain and wind: weather forecast on Friday, June 13, 2024



Friday starts out with a chance for a stray shower but otherwise, the day is just hot and humid with a high of 92 degrees.

The storm threat arrives in the early evening with potential for quick-hitting heavy downpours, frequent lightning and the greatest threat, damaging straight line winds.

By around 5 p.m. Friday, our NEXT Weather radar shows storms over the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Upper Montgomery and Upper Bucks counties.

Around 7 or 7:30 p.m., the storms are spread more over Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and northern Delaware.

Storms will likely weaken as they move east.

The northwestern parts of our region including Lehigh, Northampton, Upper Bucks and Upper Montgomery counties are under a Level 2 or "slight" risk of severe weather for this storm. Areas including Philadelphia, inland and riverside South and Central New Jersey and northern Delaware are under a Level 1 or "marginal" risk of severe weather.

Heat waves can be dangerous, especially in homes and other spaces without air conditioning. Overnight temperatures remain in the 70s and limit subsantial cooling that can occur

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 89

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert Day for PM storms. High 92, Low 70

Saturday: Not as hot. High 85, Low 65

Sunday: Delightful for Dad on Father's Day. High 85, Low 62

Monday: Heating up again. High 90, Low 65

Tuesday: Near a record. High 94, Low 71

Wednesday: Very hot. High 95, Low 72

