Hot weather on the way in Philadelphia area after seasonable, sunny Wednesday

Seasonable and sunny weather around Philadelphia before region heats up

Seasonable and sunny weather around Philadelphia before region heats up

Seasonable and sunny weather around Philadelphia before region heats up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There will be hot weather to end this week in the Philadelphia area and at the Jersey Shore, but it's not as hot as it's going to get.

Wednesday is all about enjoying the more seasonable conditions while they're here and before a few scorching days coming up in the 7-day forecast. The high temperature is 82 degrees in the city with a few clouds in the sky and some sunshine.

Dew points are in the 50s, so it's still comfortable and not too humid. Drier air should move in the afternoon and the air should be still - not much of a breeze.

Overnight we get down to 61 degrees. Skies are mainly clear as conditions stay mild but pleasant.

Then on Thursday the high temperature could reach 90 degrees. At one point it looked like Thursday and Friday were going to be even hotter, but the heat has scaled back a bit. There's a chance we don't even reach 90 on Thursday, but it all depends on where the temperature starts in the morning and how far the mercury has to go.

Either way, Thursday will be hot with a southwest breeze.

Friday is the hottest day of the week as a southwest flow moves in ahead of an advancing cold front.

If clouds arrrive earlier on Friday afternoon, that could limit how much heating occurs, but it looks like that won't stop the high temperature from reaching the 90s.

Severe weather risk for thunderstorms Friday, June 14, 2024 around Philadelphia region

Timing out the arrival of rain and storms in the Philadelphia region for Friday, June 14 2024.

Then the front rolls across the region. If you have Friday evening plans, watch out. This front rolls through the Lehigh Valley and Poconos from about 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the hottest and most unstable part of the day.

This should likely reach the city by 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. and then hit the Shore around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. before clearing out for the weekend.

Some of the storms this front could produce could be severe, and part of our region is under a Level 2 or "slight" risk of severe weather on Friday. Much of the rest of the region is under a Level 1 or "marginal" risk.

The Lehigh Valley as well as Berks, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery and the farthest points north in Chester County are included this "slight risk" zone. Philadelphia, Delaware County and South and Central Jersey are in the "marginal risk" zone.

There is a bright side after these storms move out: the weekend is noticeably cooler, with highs in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday, Father's Day with no sprecipitation expected.

After that weekend comfort however, we see temperatures surge back to the 90s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. high 82

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 61

Friday: Hot with a PM T-storm. High 92, Low 72

Saturday: Not as hot. High 85, Low 65

Sunday: Delightful Father's Day weather. High 84, Low 61

Monday: Heating up again. High 90, Low 63

Tuesday: Very hot. High 95, Low 70

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast