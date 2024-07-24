Storms possible Thursday in Philadelphia region but clearing out for a nice weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a muggy and wet day on Wednesday (in spots), the pattern continues on Thursday with a greater chance for storms during the evening as a front pushes through.

We'll have pockets that get 1-2 inches of rain, while others get very little, depending on where the storms line up. The best chance for moderate rain will be south of Philadelphia, but all locations around the Delaware Valley will be susceptible to heavy rain at times.

Once the front crosses we get some great summer conditions beginning Friday when plenty of sunshine will blanket the area and humidity levels will be fairly low for this time of year. Plan your outdoor weekend activities!

By Sunday, we may get back into the 90-degree range, but humidity levels will stay in check. Expect a dry pattern for at least a few days with rain chances returning in the middle of next week.

7-day forecast

Thursday: High of 85, low of 73, clouds, a shower

Friday: High of 86, low of 67, sunny, nicer

Saturday: High of 89, low of 66, sunny

Sunday: High of 90, low of 66, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 90, low of 68, sunny and warmer

Tuesday: High of 88, low of 71, mainly dry

Wednesday: High of 91, low of 75, shower possible

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast