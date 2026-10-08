Survivors, advocates in Philadelphia area join national movement against sexual violence

People across the Philadelphia area and around the country gathered Thursday for a national day of action against sexual violence.

"This is the call: Stop sexual violence from the frat house to the White House," said Marlene Pray, who joined the day of action in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

For Pray, the cause is personal.

"My second week of college, I was raped," she said.

Someone she liked didn't stop when she said no, Pray said.

"I was scared, I was ashamed," Pray said. "I felt also really sad that that was the first time that I had sex and that's what happened."

The Stop Sexual Violence Day of Action comes in response to Cornell University's handling of rape allegations by a woman now called Jane Doe, who has filed a lawsuit

"Remember that you are not alone and that we are here for you. There are helpers," Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said.

Khan joined the Doylestown rally along with several advocacy groups.

Penelope Ettinger with the Network for Victim Assistance said most rapes and sexual assaults are committed by someone the victim knows. Teaching boys and young men to respect women should be a focus, Ettinger said.

"We need to model what the expectations are. And those expectations are to treat people with dignity and kindness," Ettinger said.

Pray said in addition to demanding change and holding perpetrators accountable, the rallies are about showing support for victims and survivors.

"There's really no other option than to speak out and find one another and tell our stories," Pray said.

Protesters are demanding justice for Cornell's Jane Doe and the Epstein survivors as well as an expansion of laws that protect survivors.

"I want people that have experienced sexual violence to know that they are beautiful and they are sacred and they are loved, and it is not their fault," she said.

If you need help, call RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE or text HOPE to 64673.