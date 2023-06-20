Watch CBS News
Stop and smell the roses: Morris Arboretum Rose Garden reopens Tuesday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rose garden at Morris Arboretum reopens Tuesday
Rose garden at Morris Arboretum reopens Tuesday 00:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The historic Rose Garden at the Morris Arboretum reopens Tuesday evening.

The Rose Garden was created in 1888 and is one of the oldest features of the Morris estate.  

A ribbon cutting Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. will welcome guests back inside the garden.

The Rose Garden has been closed for repairs. It now includes new bluestone paved walkways that make it easier for visitors of all ages to get around.

Officials will also unveil new mobility scooters at Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

Also as part of Morris' 90th anniversary celebration, the arboretum is hosting the "Exuberant Blooms: A Pop-Up Garden." 

The exhibition is free and available to the public from June 24 through October 1.

