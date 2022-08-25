2-year-old child in backseat of stolen vehicle in Logan found safe, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a 2-year-old child who was in the backseat of a vehicle stolen from a Sunoco gas station in Logan has been found safe. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at Ogontz and Belfield Avenues.

Police say the child was found near 1600 West Courtland Street.

The child is currently getting reunited with their mom and being checked out at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, police say.

Police are searching for a silver Chrysler 300.

According to police, the vehicle was low on gas and has damage to its passenger side.