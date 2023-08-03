Watch CBS News
Stolen car crashes into tour bus on Independence Mall

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A stolen car crashed into a Big Bus tour bus on Independence Mall early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police are investigating the crash at 5th and Market Streets. 

They say a stolen Toyota Camry smashed into the back of the tour bus around 6 a.m. The driver of the car then got out and ran from the scene.

Police are still searching for the driver.

No word on what led up to the crash.  

