Shelter-in-place ordered at Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey after shooting near campus

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Shelter-in-place issued following off-campus shooting near Stockton University
A shelter-in-place order has been issued at Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey, after a shooting near campus, university and township police said. The university said the order is in effect due to the ongoing police investigation.

The alert was posted on the university's website around 1:19 p.m. stating, "Shelter in place at Galloway Campus. If outside, seek shelter indoors. Remain inside for your safety. Do not exit until Public Safety issues all-clear."

Minutes later, the university posted, "Continue sheltering in place due to an ongoing police investigation on the Galloway campus." 

Although neither the police nor the university has released further information, the Galloway Township Police Department said on its Facebook page shortly after 1 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting on West Jimmie Leeds Road near the area of Redwood Avenue that had happened around 12:52 p.m.

The area is near the entrance of the university.  

At 2:05 p.m., the university said police are searching for two suspects in a white sedan who were seen driving north through campus. The university said the car entered Vera King Farris Drive at Jimmie Leeds Road. The shelter-in-place remains in effect.

No further information has been released. 

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this developing story. 

