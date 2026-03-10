Officers had interaction with alleged killer hours before he shot a woman in Tredyffrin Township, police say

The man accused of fatally shooting a woman in her car in Chester County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend had an interaction with police officers about two hours before the woman was found dead, court documents say.

Steve Jahn, 44, was arrested and charged with a murder that occurred Saturday night in Berwyn, Tredyffrin Township, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

Around 8:30 p.m. that night, Tredyffrin Township police responded to the PNC Bank on Lancaster Avenue and Leopard Road in Paoli, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in court.

Jahn had called 911 and told a dispatcher he was being followed by multiple people and undercover police officers. He also told the dispatcher he had a loaded revolver in the center console of his truck.

The responding officer noted Jahn was acting "frantic" and was seen waving his hands in the air inside the truck. Jahn told the officer he believed "that people were going after him and following him around."

The officer said Jahn could voluntarily commit himself to Paoli Hospital for a mental health evaluation if he surrendered his firearms. Jahn refused, but told the officer he would go to the hospital with a police escort. Two officers then followed him to Paoli Hospital.

Jahn then asked and was allowed to leave the scene because he said the cars in the hospital parking lot were the ones that were chasing him earlier.

Then around 10:50 p.m., Tredyffrin Township police were called to Contention Lane and Old State Road, an area about a 10-minute drive away from the PNC Bank, for a report of a crash. That's where an officer found the victim, a woman who has not been publicly identified, slumped over the steering wheel of a silver Acura SUV.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Steve Jahn Chester County District Attorney's Office

Footage showed that Jahn tore down the dash camera in his truck minutes before police arrived. Police obtained a recording from that camera where Jahn can be heard saying "I ain't playing no more" while driving around with a gun in his lap, according to the court document.

Sirens can also be heard in the video, and after that, the video shows Jahn placing a gun in the glove compartment, according to the affidavit.

A resident who lives near the shooting scene told police they heard multiple gunshots and then saw a man acting erratically and walking near their home. The resident said that about 10 minutes after that, the same man drove by slowly in a silver pickup truck. Police believe that man was Jahn.

The sounds of gunshots were also picked up on a baby monitor in a home near the scene.

Police say cameras and license plate readers placed Jahn's truck in the area where the shooting occurred Saturday night.