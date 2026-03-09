Watch CBS News
Arrest made after woman shot inside car in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania

Stephanie Ballesteros
Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania, have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a woman in Tredyffrin Township over the weekend.

Police said a woman was shot in her car Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Contention Lane at Old State Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to announce more details on the arrest and shooting. You can watch it livestreaming on CBS News Philadelphia. 

