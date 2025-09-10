Steve Donahue named Saint Joseph's men's basketball coach after Billy Lange leaves for New York Knicks

Steve Donahue was named the 16th men's basketball coach at Saint Joseph's University on Wednesday after Billy Lange stepped down to take a job with the New York Knicks.

CBS Sports reported that Lange, who spent six years on Hawk Hill, is set to join Mike Brown's coaching staff on the Knicks.

Donahue, 63, was hired as an associate head coach on Lange's staff at St. Joe's in May.

Donahue has been a head coach at three different stops at Cornell University, Boston College and the University of Pennsylvania.

Donahue was fired from Penn in March after nine seasons as the university's men's basketball coach. He finished with a 63-63 record against the Ivy League opponents and a 131-130 overall record. He helped the Quakers make the NCAA Tournament in 2018 after beating Harvard in the Ivy League men's basketball tournament that year.

Lange became the head coach at St. Joe's in 2019 after he left his job as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In six seasons on Hawk Hill, Lange failed to reach the NCAA Tournament and finished with a 173-219 record.

In the 2024-25 season, St. Joe's went 22-13 but fell to George Mason University in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament.

St. Joe's hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season when Phil Martelli was the university's head coach. St. Joe's fired Martelli after the 2018-19 season.