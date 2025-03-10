Penn fires Steve Donahue as men's basketball head coach after 9 seasons

The University of Pennsylvania has fired men's basketball coach Steve Donahue after the Quakers won eight games in 2024-25, the Ivy League school announced Monday. Penn said it will begin a nationwide search for its next head coach.

Donahue spent nine seasons as the Quakers' head coach, finishing with a 63-63 mark in Ivy League play and a 131-30 overall record.

Penn made the NCAA Tournament in 2018 after beating Harvard in the 2018 Ivy League men's basketball tournament. The Quakers finished 24-9 in 2017-18 but have gone 83-89 overall and 40-44 in the Ivy League since.

The Quakers finished 8-19 and 4-10 in the Ivy League in 2024-25 and 19-37 overall over the past two seasons.

"Steve has been steadfast in his commitment to the program and the development of our student-athletes. I've always had great respect for his commitment to Ivy values, and he has been a strong representative of Penn during his career. Unfortunately, the competitive success on the court has not been up to our standards," Alanna Wren, Penn's director of athletics, said in a statement.

"While difficult, a change in leadership is necessary to provide the championship-caliber experience our student-athletes, alumni and fans expect. We wish Steve and his family the best moving forward."

Penn said its search for its next head coach will be assisted by Parker Executive Search, a consultant company the college has used since 2014.