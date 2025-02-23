Threat against Pennsylvania middle school prevented after being reported via Safe2Say Something

A potential threat against a Chester County middle school was prevented after being reported by a youth violence prevention program run by the attorney general's office.

Westtown-East Goshen police and the West Chester Area School District are investigating after the threat was directed at Stetson Middle School in West Chester. Police say the threat was reported by Safe2Say Something, a program that teaches kids and adults how to recognize warning signs from people who could be a threat to themselves or others before it's too late.

Police say the student responsible for the threat has been identified and won't be in school on Monday. Authorities say there is no active threat to the middle school, students or staff.

There will still be an increased police presence at the school during morning drop-off and throughout the day.

It's unclear who or what the threat was against within the school community. Police did not specify exactly what the threat was either.

According to Safe2Say Something's website, anonymous tips are reported through the online system and app and are then reviewed by a crisis center. The crisis center then sends all submissions to the school's administration or law enforcement for intervention.

Westtown-East Goshen police said more information will be released when appropriate.