There is a little something for everyone at the Steel Pier on Atlantic City's boardwalk

On Atlantic City's boardwalk, Steel Pier has a little something for everyone

It's a thrill seeker's paradise, and a family favorite spot down the shore filled with games, prizes and even helicopter rides. Welcome to Steel Pier on Atlantic City's iconic boardwalk.

"There's so many things to do for families and people of all ages," Steel Pier president Anthony Catanoso said.

Steel Pier first opened in 1898. It has changed a bit over the years, and it's a place Michelle Piercey and her family enjoy coming to.

"The kids really like playing this fishing game where they win a prize," Piercey said. "They love the beach too, and so it's nice, the beach is right next door. We're playing there for a while and then come right over here, it's nice.

New this season is a brand-new roller coaster called the Crazy Crab. Catanoso said the cars start to spin, providing a unique ride each time.

"When you go around this track, it looks like you're right over the ocean," he said.

You can also get catapulted into the air on the Mix or test your skills trying to sink a hoop shot, but no trip to the pier is complete without a ride on the famous Wheel. At 227 feet tall, Catanoso said it's the third-largest Ferris wheel in the country.

The wheel also has 40 climate-controlled gondolas with air conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter, and once you get to the top, you can't beat the bird's eye view over the city and the waves crashing on shore.

"What I love the most about Steel Pier is the big Ferris wheel because you get the view," said Diamond Gonzalez, visiting from New York.

Even though it feels like summer is zipping by, Steel Pier is helping families make new memories, and there is a little something for everyone.

"You can eat something here, you can have a drink here, you can ride rides here, you can just chill," Catanoso said.

Steel Pier is hosting Military, Veterans, & First Responder Day on Monday. Free rides for members of the military, veterans, and first responders will take place from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.