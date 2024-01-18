Watch CBS News
New Jersey will remain in state of emergency due to snowstorm, Gov. Phil Murphy says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A state of emergency will remain in effect in New Jersey ahead of Friday's winter storm, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Thursday night. 

Murphy initially declared a state of emergency last week ahead of a heavy rainstorm that brought rain across the Philadelphia region. 

"Heading into this weekend, New Jersey will remain in a state of emergency — which we first declared ahead of the storms we saw last week," Murphy wrote on X.   

The following counties in the Garden State will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting on Friday at 4 a.m.: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren.

The Jersey Shore is expected to get 1-3 inches of snow, while other parts of South Jersey, including Camden, Gloucester and Burlington Counties, will get 5-6 inches of snow. 

snow-range-fcst-lehigh.png

Murphy is encouraging all New Jersey residents to visit ready.nj.gov for weather updates and safety info. 

snow-range-jersey-shore.png

January 18, 2024

