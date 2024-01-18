Delaware County superintendent trolls Philadelphia Eagles while announcing school closures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A superintendent of a Delaware County school district trolled the Philadelphia Eagles while announcing school closures on Thursday evening.

Dr. George Steinhoff, the superintendent of the Penn-Delco School District, which covers Aston, Brookhaven and Parkside, joked about the Eagles' late-season struggles on X as he informed parents and students about the district being closed Friday due to the incoming snowstorm.

"All Penn-Delco schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Fri Jan 19th due to the winter storm," Dr. Steinhoff wrote on X. "Forecasted snow amounts are increasing and it is expected to be as cold as the Eagles offense, and as slippery as the Eagles defense has been of late. Stay safe, stay warm."

Steinhoff isn't wrong.

The Eagles collapsed at the end of the season and lost six of their final seven games, including the 31-9 loss in the wild card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

The Birds now enter an offseason with plenty of questions. Is head coach Nick Sirianni's job safe? Will Jason Kelce actually retire? Nothing has been made official as of Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia and parts around the I-95 corridor are expected to get 5-6 inches of snow on Friday. The storm will start early in the morning with highs near 35 and feels-like temperatures in the upper 20s.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.