New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency ahead of Tuesday's heavy rainstorm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency on Monday ahead of a major rainstorm moving into the Philadelphia region on Tuesday.

The state of emergency will be in effect starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Beginning tomorrow morning and continuing through Wednesday morning, we are expecting one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential inland and coastal flooding," Murphy said in a release. "This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night. As always, I urge all New Jerseyans – including residents in our coastal and riverine communities – to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

⚠️ State of Emergency effective at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9 in anticipation of severe storms causing hazardous weather conditions including heavy rain 🌧️ , high winds 💨, and flash flooding 🌊. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 8, 2024

CBS Philadelphia's weather team has made Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day in anticipation of the storms.

The powerful storm system is expected to bring rain to the entire Delaware Valley and will arrive between 9 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The rain is set to last during the afternoon on Tuesday and into the evening until 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Flooding is likely between Tuesday night and Wednesday as a result of the storms.

Murphy is encouraging all New Jersey residents in Central and South Jersey to stay updated on the storm through the National Weather Service and the Garden State's Office of Emergency Management website.

Threats and impacts

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to drop between 2-3 inches of rain around the region and up to 4 inches in some spots, which could lead to flash flooding.

With snow on the ground north and west of the city, additional rain could lead to river, stream and creek flooding.

Wind gusts between 40-60 mph Tuesday night could down trees and power lines and lead to power outages. The highest winds will be at the Jersey Shore.

Beach erosion, coastal flooding, travel delays and cancellations and nasty commutes are all possible with this storm.

It'll remain cloudy and windy with scattered showers Wednesday morning before conditions clear up later in the day.

