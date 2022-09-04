Stars and Strength Forever Competition held in East Falls helps raise funds for veterans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Strongman competition for everyone was held Saturday in East Falls. The Stars and Strength Forever Competition was held at the Wissahickon Brewing Company.

The competition included tire flipping, keg lifting and beer van pulling. The event helps raise money for military veterans.

"We wanted to bring Strongman to the general public," Tracey Purdue, manager of Fire for Effects, said. "It's usually reserved for, like, real strong men where you're pulling trucks and really cool things like that but we can do it too."

This was the first Stars and Strength event, and organizers say they plan to do it every year.